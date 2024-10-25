First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the September 30th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS FPAFY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.90. 7,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,954. First Pacific has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.

Get First Pacific alerts:

First Pacific Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.0654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.