First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.86%.

THFF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.54. 77,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,058. First Financial has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

