Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 847.44 ($11.00) and traded as high as GBX 849 ($11.02). Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 849 ($11.02), with a volume of 1,025,702 shares changing hands.
Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Up 1.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 847.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 841.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,381.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
Finsbury Growth & Income Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 10.80 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from Finsbury Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $8.80. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Finsbury Growth & Income’s payout ratio is currently 3,114.75%.
Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Finsbury Growth & Income
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.