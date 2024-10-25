Financial Survey: Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZZ) and Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZZ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Backblaze and Core Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Backblaze 0 0 4 0 3.00 Core Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Backblaze presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.28%. Given Backblaze’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Backblaze is more favorable than Core Scientific.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Backblaze $115.29 million 2.60 -$59.71 million ($1.42) -5.08 Core Scientific $575.23 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Backblaze and Core Scientific”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Core Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Backblaze.

Profitability

This table compares Backblaze and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Backblaze -42.34% -104.71% -36.79% Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of Backblaze shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Backblaze shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

