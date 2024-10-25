Financial Partners Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Financial Partners Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,790,149. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average of $66.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.