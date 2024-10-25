Financial Partners Group LLC Buys 25 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Bank boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 16,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,321 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.7% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 14,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $560.82 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $608.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $584.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.49. The company has a market capitalization of $517.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.