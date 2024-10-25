Financial Partners Group LLC Acquires 22,500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,478 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

