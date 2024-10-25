Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.9% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,302. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.37. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

