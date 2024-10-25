Financial Management Network Inc. Has $575,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,137 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 100,739.7% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,406,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,319 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $124,511,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 162.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,064,000 after purchasing an additional 907,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $68.69. 1,232,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,609. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.71. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

