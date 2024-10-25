Financial Management Network Inc. Buys 74,223 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,223 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS GOVT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 5,588,375 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.