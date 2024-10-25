Financial Guidance Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,516 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 470,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,027,885 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $72,254,000 after purchasing an additional 407,981 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 548,975 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $19,560,000 after buying an additional 317,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,410 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $20,644,000 after buying an additional 313,914 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 363.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,397 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 297,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $37.31 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.47 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.