FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 1.5% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

IYW opened at $154.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

