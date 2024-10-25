Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,257,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $79.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

