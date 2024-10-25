Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and traded as low as $50.46. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $50.46, with a volume of 2,768 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eurofins Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

