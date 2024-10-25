Ethena Staked USDe Price Up 0.3% This Week (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and $49.92 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethena Staked USDe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00239447 BTC.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,419,967,322 tokens. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,428,990,288.5509512. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.10922871 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $14,670,758.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena Staked USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena Staked USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.