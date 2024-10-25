ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

NYSE:ESE opened at $128.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $130.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.65.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $260.78 million for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 9.95%. Analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $12,377,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 291.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

