Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Sells 8,718 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up about 0.4% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth about $738,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.7% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 120,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.8% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 266,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

FDL stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

