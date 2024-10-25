Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.17 and last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 62007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Enerpac Tool Group

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.63%.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $85,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,695.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 27,123 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,644,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

