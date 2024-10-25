Energi Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $375,931.97 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00038630 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 82,072,188 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

