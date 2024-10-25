Electroneum (ETN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $589,445.36

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $34.94 million and approximately $589,445.36 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000432 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

