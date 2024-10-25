Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EGBN

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.34. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 36.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.