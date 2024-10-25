E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,009,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,657 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,964,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,490,112,000 after purchasing an additional 139,989 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,125,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,279,932,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,398,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,195,000 after buying an additional 85,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 22.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,475,000 after acquiring an additional 563,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,501,145.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,897. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $247.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $183.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.43 and its 200-day moving average is $260.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.28.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

