E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,561 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 162.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 269,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,402,000 after acquiring an additional 166,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,257,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $928.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,098.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,040.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,220.00 to $1,080.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,260.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,101.00.

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

