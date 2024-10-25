Dynex (DNX) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Dynex (DNX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynex has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynex has a market capitalization of $33.83 million and $769,037.91 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s launch date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 96,882,103 coins and its circulating supply is 96,881,902 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 96,851,656.59704897. The last known price of Dynex is 0.34468312 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $536,598.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

