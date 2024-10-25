DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases 299 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $69.50. The company has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at $36,594,597.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

