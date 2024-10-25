DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 349 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.