DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 93 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.76 and a 200-day moving average of $209.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

