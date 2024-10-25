DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 27,920 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,920 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSG. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,593,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,446,000 after acquiring an additional 479,167 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $9,138,000. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,884,000. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,123.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 79,389 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $21.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

