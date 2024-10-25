Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Position Raised by Chico Wealth RIA

Chico Wealth RIA raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652,649 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,496,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,172,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after acquiring an additional 107,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 91,012 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFAE opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

