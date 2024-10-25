Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.7% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 230,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 798,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,815 shares during the period. RW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 987,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 870,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

