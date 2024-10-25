Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $51.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $48.62 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.