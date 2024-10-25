Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $111.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Denny’s Stock Up 13.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.26. 1,215,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

