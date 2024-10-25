Degen Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $93.13 Million (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Degen token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Degen has a market capitalization of $93.13 million and approximately $13.89 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Degen has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00716949 USD and is down -12.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $12,015,256.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

