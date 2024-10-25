Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Danaher Stock Down 3.2 %

DHR stock traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.88. 3,988,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,714. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.43 and its 200-day moving average is $260.43. The company has a market cap of $183.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,059 shares of company stock worth $8,400,897. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.28.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

