Dakota Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $64,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Guidance Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $178.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $182.22. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
