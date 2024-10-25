Dakota Wealth Management Has $15.55 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,181 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 172.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,701,000 after buying an additional 131,378 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Southern from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,689,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at $13,005,688.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,945 shares of company stock worth $3,488,826. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

