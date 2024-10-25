DA Davidson Raises KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $84.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. KBR has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in KBR by 2,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in KBR by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of KBR by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

