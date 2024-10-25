DA Davidson Increases Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target to $38.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

TRMK has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

TRMK opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 62.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 14.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

