Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 6,220 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.4% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,612,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 58.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after buying an additional 51,210 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $7,898,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MCD traded down $3.10 on Friday, reaching $298.48. 717,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,697. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.51. The stock has a market cap of $215.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,998 shares of company stock worth $9,935,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.22.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

