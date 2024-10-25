Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 197,180 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. 1,468,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,730,547. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.21%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

