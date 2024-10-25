Critical Review: Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA) & Its Rivals

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Oruka Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors 857 805 1344 23 2.18

Oruka Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $43.17, suggesting a potential upside of 53.18%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 38.80%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% Oruka Therapeutics Competitors -2,021.08% -42.25% -27.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A -$5.34 million -4.64 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors $595.56 million $7.22 million -110.67

Oruka Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oruka Therapeutics. Oruka Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

