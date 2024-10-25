CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

CRA International Stock Performance

Shares of CRAI opened at $188.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. CRA International has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $198.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.82.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.87 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CRA International will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,208,035.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,208,035.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.26, for a total transaction of $197,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,331.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,924,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRA International by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CRA International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.