Court Place Advisors LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Philip Morris International by 165.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 24,093 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,345. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $133.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.28. The stock has a market cap of $205.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

