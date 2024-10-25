Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at CIBC

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTS. TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Converge Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.03.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.17. 3,037,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,524. The company has a market cap of C$618.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.68. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.60 and a 52-week high of C$6.06.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$651.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$645.18 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6884058 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.42 per share, with a total value of C$44,684.31. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About Converge Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

See Also

