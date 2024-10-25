Contrasting Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) and Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Irish Residential Properties REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.38 billion 9.45 $314.21 million $1.83 38.25 Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties 23.56% 23.71% 6.34% Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and Irish Residential Properties REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 6 4 1 2.55 Irish Residential Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus target price of $72.40, indicating a potential upside of 3.44%. Given Equity LifeStyle Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Equity LifeStyle Properties is more favorable than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Irish Residential Properties REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (together with IRES Residential Properties Limited & IRES Fund Management Limited, the “Group”) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland. The Group currently owns 3,915 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork with an additional 91 units due for delivery before the end of H1 2022 under pre-purchase contracts and a further 44 units in 2023. The Company has a further 61 units currently under construction directly on owned sites due in H1 2022 and has planning approval to develop an additional 543 residential units on its existing sites. The Company’s shares are listed on Euronext Dublin.

