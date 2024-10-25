Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) PT Raised to $92.00 at Robert W. Baird

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.53. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark R. Matteson sold 25,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $1,574,533.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,626.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 24.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 244.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

