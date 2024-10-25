Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Price Up 8.9% – Time to Buy?

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25. 67,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 275,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

CHCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

The company has a market cap of $500.00 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,065. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Community Healthcare Trust news, CEO David H. Dupuy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,246.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,065. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,835,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

