Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Down 3.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $5.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Community Health Systems traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 481,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,778,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

