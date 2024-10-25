Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPH. Leede Financial downgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$16.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$413.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.20. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$4.30 and a 1 year high of C$19.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$7.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.52 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 102.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Pharmaceuticals will post 1.6472868 EPS for the current year.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

