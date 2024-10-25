Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 759.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 1.4 %

CB stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.70. The stock had a trading volume of 319,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $207.46 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.43 and a 200 day moving average of $268.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

